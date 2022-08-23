Koinos Trading Up 12.8% This Week (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Koinos has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Koinos has a total market cap of $33.91 million and $79,123.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Koinos coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.
About Koinos
The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork.
