Kommunitas (KOM) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Kommunitas (KOM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $372,271.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00769894 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kommunitas Profile
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Kommunitas Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kommunitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kommunitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.