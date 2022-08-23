Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 2,102 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 799.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Cummins Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $224.40 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

