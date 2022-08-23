Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 74.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $289.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 65.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.