Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.36 per share, with a total value of $1,429,182.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,286,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,583,032.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

