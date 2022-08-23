Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DLocal by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

DLocal Price Performance

DLO stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.