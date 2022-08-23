Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,115 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.