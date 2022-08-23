Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $761,000 in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 988.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth $201,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HNI shares. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNI opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.65%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

