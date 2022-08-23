Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Niu Technologies worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NIU stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.