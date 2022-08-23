Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK stock opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

