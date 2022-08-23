Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

