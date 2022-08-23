Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Robert Half International by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CL King reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.