Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Price Tops $1.93

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $395.11 million and $13,446.00 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00009037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,321.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078919 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CRYPTO:KNCL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

