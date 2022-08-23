KZ Cash Trading 35.5% Lower This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $915.37 and approximately $9.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004897 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00621529 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00177168 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.