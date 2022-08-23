Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,479 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 40,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,707.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 million, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

