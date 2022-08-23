Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,906,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

