Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 5.6 %

MRO traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. 268,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,390,640. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.