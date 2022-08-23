Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 101,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

