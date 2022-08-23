Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

PNC traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $167.80. 5,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

