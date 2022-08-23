Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.4 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 721,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,177,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

