Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 110,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,047,294. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

