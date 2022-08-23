Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $616,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,211 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 76,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.