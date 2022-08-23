Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 402,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,672,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

