Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $2.52 million and $377,235.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075066 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

