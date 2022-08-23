Lattice Token Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $121,311.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002305 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00778856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange.

Lattice Token Coin Trading

