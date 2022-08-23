Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.82. The stock had a trading volume of 216,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,395. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.99.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

