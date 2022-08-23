Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 8,611 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1,373.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,635. The company has a market capitalization of $502.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

