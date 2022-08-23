Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,795 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 10.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 157,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

