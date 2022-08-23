Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $138.95 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,595,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,946,000. MasTec comprises 27.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 2.10% of MasTec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in MasTec by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $82.52. 6,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

