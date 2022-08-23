Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOW traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.89. 90,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,784. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.61. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

