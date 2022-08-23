Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 4,149 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $14,875,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 818,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 186,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $89.87. 269,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.