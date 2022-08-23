Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 604,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,918,752. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.