Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.11. 20,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

