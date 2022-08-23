Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 11,655 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,512.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,617 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $3,767.61.

On Friday, July 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 883 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $2,163.35.

RealReal Stock Performance

RealReal stock remained flat at $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,043,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,499. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RealReal by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.