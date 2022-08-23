Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIN opened at $294.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.41. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

