Linear Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,513.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

