LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of LivePerson worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 381,700 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 671,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 193,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $4,332,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN remained flat at $11.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

