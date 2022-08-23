Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.17. 108,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day moving average is $201.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

