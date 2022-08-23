Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 482,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 220,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,680,000 after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $209.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

