Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.10. 8,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.36.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 45.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

