LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at BTIG Research

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LMDX has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

LumiraDx Price Performance

LumiraDx stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LumiraDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

