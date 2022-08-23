Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:M traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 760,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Macy’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

