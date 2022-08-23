Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Position Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. 698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,563. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

