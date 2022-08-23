Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$27.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.64.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MFC opened at C$23.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

In other news, Director Claude. James Prieur purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,648,852.48. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Claude. James Prieur purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,482.30.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

