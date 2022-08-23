Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 362,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,736,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MARA. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

