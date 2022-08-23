Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 567.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 672,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 94,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock worth $28,615,893. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.68. 25,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,812. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

