Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 11,928 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.98. The company had a trading volume of 122,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $175.10 billion, a PE ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,472. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

