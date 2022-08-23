Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.64. 156,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,791. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

