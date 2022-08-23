Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

