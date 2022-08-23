Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $174.49. 30,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,851. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.